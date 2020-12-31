Ready for her close-up! Olivia Jade Giannulli revealed that she has a YouTube comeback in the works.

“Like this if I should bring back my #vlogzzzzz,” the 21-year-old blogger captioned a TikTok video on Tuesday, December 29, showing off a new beauty look. “Also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (I can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye😄ily.”

The California native then confirmed that she would love to return to her vlogs after a fan commented, “Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!”

Giannulli shared a second TikTok video of herself getting excited about her next step, saying, “OK. I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube. What? Ah!”

The influencer, who didn’t give an exact date for her YouTube return, shared the happy news one day after her mom, Lori Loughlin, returned home on Monday, December 28, after serving two months in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“Lori had a very emotional reunion with her daughters this morning at the family home,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting she felt a “definite heaviness” when seeing her two daughters.

Us confirmed on Monday that the Fuller House alum, 56, completed her stint at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, after entering the facility on October 28.

The When Calls the Heart actress shares Olivia Jade and Bella, 22, with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who is currently serving five months in prison for his role in the scandal. He entered the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, on November 19.

The couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges earlier this year after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters would be admitted into the University of Southern California.

Ahead of her mother’s release, Olivia Jade spoke out about white privilege and her family’s actions during a December episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk.

“It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad,” she said about the situation. “But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.”

The YouTube star noted that she took her privilege “and all my blessings for granted and I never thought anything of it.”

She added: “I also felt very misunderstood. The picture that has been painted of me, I feel like, is not who I am. I’m not this bratty girl that doesn’t want to change anything. I understood that people were upset and angry, and maybe it took me a little bit longer to understand what for, but man, am I glad I did realize.”

Us previously confirmed that both Loughlin and Mossimo, 57, paid their respective fines for their roles in the scandal, but must still complete their community service. The Summerland alum was sentenced to 100 hours, while the fashion designer must complete 150 hours upon his release from prison.