Coincidence? Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were on opposite sides of the stage for their Don’t Worry Darling IMAX Q&A in New York City on Monday, September 19, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The event, which took place at New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square IMAX Theatre, featured much of the film’s cast — including Styles, 28, Wilde, 38, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas Smith — participating in a broadcasted panel ahead of the film’s screening.

The pair’s seating choice comes just weeks after the Booksmart director shut down rumors that she left ex Jason Sudeikis for the England native, who she began dating in January 2021.

“The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason [Sudeikis] for Harry is completely inaccurate,” the O.C. alum told Vanity Fair in an interview published on September 8. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bump road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

The House alum and the Ted Lasso star, 46, were first linked in 2011 and got engaged nearly two years later. The exes — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5 — announced their split in November 2020.

“We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we coparented through that time,” Wilde told the magazine. “Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

The former couple’s coparenting relationship hit a snag in April, however, when the Saturday Night Alive alum served Wilde with custody papers during a Don’t Worry Darling panel at CinemaCon. A source told Us at the time that the Horrible Bosses star filed the documents to “establish jurisdiction” of the exes’ two children, but Sudeikis did not have prior knowledge as to when they would be delivered.

While Wilde saw the comedian’s actions as an “attack,” which she told Variety last month. Styles, for his part, has attempted to stay out of the drama.

“Harry has not reached out to Jason at any point,” a second insider told Us in August, adding that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer doesn’t “feel it’s his place” to get involved. “Harry is wildly happy and in love with Olivia. They’re an amazing team together.”

While the New York native and My Policeman actor were both in attendance at Monday’s screening, two of the film’s stars — Florence Pugh and Chris Pine — were noticeably missing. The duo did, however, send a sweet video message wishing moviegoers a fun viewing experience.

“We did not want to miss this opportunity to thank you for coming to experience Don’t Worry Darling in IMAX,” Pugh, 26, and Pine, 42, said in the clip. “We guarantee it’s going to be a thrilling ride and we hope you enjoy the film. Cheers!”

Earlier this month, the internet was buzzing about whether Pugh would attend the film’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival after slamming the trailer for being “reduced to [her] sex scenes” via hehar Harper’s Bazaar cover story in August. While she did make an appearance, she skipped the press conference, opting to fly in later from the set of her upcoming film Dune: Part 2.

“Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune,” Wilde told reporters about the Little Women star during a festival press conference. “I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, to [Dune director] Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film.”

However, a source exclusively told Us at the time that “Florence and Olivia have had several disagreements personally and professionally, that’s why Florence isn’t doing any press for the movie.”

Although rumors about the tension between the women reached a fever pitch in the days leading up to the Venice event, Pugh gave a shout-out to “all the cast and crew” who were involved in the making of Don’t Worry Darling.

“I’m still taking it all in!” the Midsommar actress wrote via Instagram on September 7 alongside several photos from the red carpet. “What a moment this was? A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. Thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely.”

Pugh concluded her post with a special acknowledgment of costar Pine, who brought his own camera to the premiere to take photos of the Hawkeye actress. “I also just can’t help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles,” she quipped. “Now that’s dedication. Love you Chrissy.”