Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out 3 Days After Split News

Still best friends! Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis gave each other a big hug in Los Angeles on Monday, November 16, just three days after the news of their split broke.

The Booksmart director, 36, was spotted wrapping her arms around the Ted Lasso star’s shoulders as he placed his hands on her waist in photos published by Page Six. At one point, she threw her head back and laughed while talking to Sudeikis, 45, on a driveway.

Wilde looked stunning in a floral sundress with a matching face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the actor stayed warm in a tie-dye hoodie and dark khaki pants. She was not wearing her engagement ring.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, November 13, that the former couple had called off their plans to walk down the aisle.

“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” a source exclusively told Us. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

The House alum and Sudeikis started dating in late 2011 and got engaged one year later. They welcomed son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016.

“Like most couples, they had disagreements,” the source told Us. “They were bicoastal, but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles. … They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways.”

The news came as a surprise to fans as the pair seemed to be in good spirits as recently as September, when they showed PDA during a Malibu beach trip.

Wilde was previously married to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011, while Sudeikis was married to Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010.