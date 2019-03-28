They’ve come a long way since Harbor High! Olivia Wilde recently ran into her former O.C. castmates Benjamin McKenzie and Rachel Bilson — on separate occasions.

“I saw Rachel Bilson at a Baby2Baby event a couple of months ago now,” she told Us Weekly while attending a special screening of A Vigilante at the Vista Theater in L.A. on Wednesday, March 27. “It was so wonderful to see her.”

As for the Gotham alum, 40, the Tron: Legacy star said that she saw him in New York while checking out facilities for her children. (Wilde shares son Otis, 4, and daughter Daisy, 2, with partner Jason Sudeikis.)

“We were touring the same preschool, which I was like, ‘My! Times have changed!’ (Wilde and McKenzie both reside in NYC.)

McKenzie, who played show lead Ryan Atwood, welcomed his first child with wife Morena Baccarin in March 2017, while Bilson, 37 (a.k.a. Summer Roberts), shares daughter Briar, 4, with ex Hayden Christensen.

Wilde, meanwhile, played Alex Kelly on the second season of the hit Fox series, who becomes involved with both Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) and Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton).

The women’s activist shared a throwback in honor of her role in January. “’Live music is my passion’ – Alex Kelly. Girl we know hairspray is your passion we have eyes,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “(For real though I’m so happy to see how far we’ve come as a society when I think about how sensational it was to play a queer woman on TV back then and now it seems almost quaint and young people are rejecting labels altogether and that is why they shall rule the earth and save us all.)”

Nashville vet Bilson celebrated the show’s 15th anniversary with a throwback photo of the cast on Instagram in August: “15 year anniversary of The O.C. I can’t believe it.”

She added: “I also can’t believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt. #ifeelold #survivedtheschwartzsharkattack #welcometotheocbitch #ew.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

