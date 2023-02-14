Olivia Wilde is a new fan of ASAP Rocky — but doesn’t want Rihanna to worry about her coming for her man.

The 38-year-old actress made waves online for complimenting the way the 34-year-old rapper supported Rihanna’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

“If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” Wilde wrote alongside footage of Rocky on the sidelines via Instagram Stories.

Amid backlash for the remark, she returned to the platform. “For anyone who got it twisted,” the Don’t Worry Darling director wrote. “It’s hot to respect your partner. Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat.”

Rihanna, 34, performed a 13-minute set of her biggest hits on Sunday — and announced she’s pregnant with baby No. 2. The couple, who have been linked since early 2020, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2022.

“They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected,” an insider told Us Weekly after the “Umbrella” singer debuted her baby bump on stage, adding that the pair were “surprised the second pregnancy happened so fast.”

The source added: “Rihanna and ASAP are so thrilled to be parents again. They love their family and are so happy to be adding another member.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Wilde, meanwhile, is the mother of son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, with ex Jason Sudeikis. Us confirmed in November 2020 that the longtime couple called it quits and she went public with Harry Styles in January 2021.

“Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated,” an insider claimed to Us at the time. Another source, however, insisted that the “Watermelon Sugar” musician “was in no way the reason” for Wilde and Sudeikis’ broken engagement.

“She and Jason were having issues for a long time before Harry came into the picture,” a third source close to Wilde said at the time. “There was no cheating on Olivia’s part. She fell for someone else while the two were separated.”

Nearly two years later, Us confirmed that Wilde and Styles had split.

“Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source told Us in December 2022, adding that she’s “trying to move on” and “leaning on friends” amid the split.