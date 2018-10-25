Is somebody jealous? Orlando Bloom sent Us into a frenzy after leaving a flirty comment on girlfriend Katy Perry’s Instagram photo.

The “Roar” songstress, 34, shared a slew of snapshots of herself posing in front of a shirtless Justin Bieber poster on Wednesday, October 24. “teen idol/american idol,” Perry captioned the hilarious collage.

Bloom, 41, weighed in on the fun by commenting, “Thirsty.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the “Wide Awake” crooner are no strangers to social media banter. Back in May, Perry didn’t hold back when sharing her thoughts about Bloom’s hot bod. “I need a season pass for that ass,” she commented on an Instagram picture he shared. “Oops, I meant to send that to you privately.”

Two months earlier, the American Idol judge made headlines for commenting on a shirtless Instagram photo of Bloom, “Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do my laundry on.”

The duo, who previously split in March 2017 after more than one year of dating, confirmed their reconciliation in September of this year after walking a red carpet together for a charity gala in Monaco. A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair are more serious than ever and “getting engaged is definitely a possibility in the future.”

“Katy and Orlando have worked out all their kinks and have had really fluid communication about what each of them wants. Katy doesn’t want this relationship to be a repeat cycle of things she’s already experienced in past relationships that didn’t work out,” added the insider. “She’s learned to grow from them and doesn’t want that in her current relationship.”

Another source told Us that the pair are already mapping out their future together. “They are definitely going to get engaged and married this year. They’re also planning for a little one,” noted the insider. “[Katy] wants a kid ASAP. It’s something they’ve talked about a lot.”

Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr from July 2010 to October 2010. The exes share son Flynn, 7. Kerr, 35, remarried Evan Spiegel in May 2017 and the couple share son Hart, 5 months.

