No invite, no entry. Beyoncé and Jay-Z hosted an exclusive party to celebrate the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, February 24. The couple went all-out so that guests including Jesse Williams, Jamie Foxx, Rihanna, Katy Perry and her new fiancé, Orlando Bloom, felt comfortable and were able to let their guard down.

“The guest list was all approved by Beyoncé and Jay-Z personally,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They asked everyone not to post pictures from inside. They wanted the environment to feel safe for everyone, so everyone could actually just be themselves and let loose.”

The insider continued: “Security at the front door was very tight and only pre-approved guests could get inside. If a celeb brought an assistant or security that was not announced, they were not allowed to come in.”

The rapper, 49, ordered Armand de Brignac Brut Gold Champagne specifically for the party, the source added.

Perry, 34, wore a silver dress and grasped Bloom’s arm as they walked outside the celebration. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer and Pirates of the Caribbean alum, 42, got engaged on Valentine’s Day and announced the exciting news the following day.

Bloom and Perry posted the same selfie that showed off the musician’s diamond ring on their Instagram pages. “Lifetimes,” the Romeo and Juliet star captioned his photo. The “I Kissed a Girl” songstress added: “Full bloom.”

Taraji P. Henson, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Adele, Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, former NFL star Kelvin Hayden, Aziz Ansari and Usher also attended Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s intimate event. The “Drunk in Love” singer, 37, and the “99 Problems” wordsmith did not attend the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday.

