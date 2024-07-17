Ozzy Osbourne has thoughts about Britney Spears’ viral dance videos.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f–king day,” Ozzy, 75, shared during an episode of “The Osbournes Podcast” released on Tuesday, July 16. “It’s sad, very, very sad.”

The aside from the legendary rocker came as he sat alongside wife Sharon Osbourne and kids, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, to answer fan questions. The question that brought up the conversation was aimed toward Kelly, 39, and whether or not she would ever partake in TikTok dances.

“I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know where anybody would ever think that I would,” she said, before her dad chimed in. The rest of the family was quick to agree with Ozzy’s statement about Spears, 42.

Sharon, for one, referred to Spears as a “poor little thing” during the podcast episode. The family was quick to move on to the next question. Spears has not publicly responded to the Osbourne family name-dropping her on their podcast.

Spears has been showing off her dance skills via social media for months. Most recently, the singer showcased a routine set to Madonna’s “I’m Addicted” in a video uploaded on Saturday, July 13.

“It’s time for a throwback this week !!! And oh boy I know how to tell ‘em don’t I 🙈🙈🙈🙈😂🥲🥲🥲 ??? It’s perspective I guess !!! This was me almost a year ago in September !!! I look way younger and way smaller !!!” she captioned the clip. “I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce !!!”

Spears explained that although this dance was some of her “best work” there were “a lot of WTF moments.”

“Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!! I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions !!!” she concluded. “I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have 😘😘😘 !!!”

Spears, of course, was referring to her August 2023 split from ex-husband Sam Asghari. (The exes were married for 14 months before calling it quits.)

While she moved on with Paul Richard Soliz, the singer shared in a since-deleted Instagram post earlier this month that she was “single as f—k.” At the time, Spears reportedly called out Soliz, 37, for his behavior in a photo taken back in April, after she officially settled her conservatorship battle.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” Spears wrote on July 7, according to Page Six. “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed.”

She added, “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

Spears also reportedly declared that she “will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”