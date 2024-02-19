Craig Conover’s latest Instagram post has his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, asking some questions.

“What’s the biggest change you ever made in your life?” Conover, 35, captioned a steamy gym pic on Sunday, February 18. While many fans answered the caption’s question in the comments section, DeSorbo, 31, used it to poke fun at the Southern Charm star.

“Did you just post a thirst trap? We will talk when I get home,” she jokingly wrote in reaction to the pic, which featured Conover wearing a black tank and sporting a smolder after lifting some weights.

Conover seemingly shared the pic while DeSorbo was busy cohosting E! News’ 2024 People’s Choice Awards livestream with Erin Lim Rhodes. She hit the awards show red carpet in a dazzling pink sequin gown, which she paired with pink heels and silver accessories.

Related: 'Winter House' Stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's Relationship Timeline Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover were friends for years before their relationship took a romantic turn. The Southern Charm star and the Summer House personality crossed paths while starring on their respective Bravo shows. “I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he was single. I had a boyfriend, and I absolutely respected that I […]

Conover, meanwhile, showed his support by reposting a video of DeSorbo on the carpet via his Instagram Story as well as a photo of him tuning into the livestream from home.

Earlier this month, DeSorbo had fun joking about another of her boyfriend’s Instagram uploads. “Life is this. I like this,” Conover wrote alongside a montage of clips of himself and DeSorbo in honor of Valentine’s Day. Captioning the pic with a black heart emoji, DeSorbo proceeded to point out how some fans might interpret the post as something other than a Valentine’s tribute.

“CRAIG I’M ALIVE I DIDN’T DIE,” she commented on February 13, adding, “I take a nap for two hours and this is what happens on the internet.” In another comment, she showed her love for Conover by sharing three pink heart emojis.

The Bravo stars were romantically linked for several months before confirming their relationship at Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding in September 2021.

The pair have hit a handful of relationship road bumps over the years. During a November 2023 episode of Southern Charm, Conover admitted that his desire to become a father made him question whether to continue his romance with DeSorbo. “What do I want more? Do I want to be with Paige and be patient to eventually have that family with her? Or do I want the family so bad that I’m going to leave the love of my life?” he asked during a conversation with Rodrigo Reyes.

Related: 'Winter House' Cast's Dating History: Inside the Bravo Stars' Love Lives It may be cold in Stowe, Vermont, during the winter, but the cast of Winter House knows how to turn up the heat — and make long-lasting connections. Season 1 of Winter House, which premiered in October 2021, set the tone for vacation romances. Ciara Miller and Austen Kroll sparked up a relationship as did […]

DeSorbo, for her part, confessed during an April 2023 episode of Summer House that she found the idea of “getting engaged and getting married and being someone’s wife” to be “very f–king scary.”

Despite that fear, DeSorbo revealed in a December 2023 interview with Elite Daily that she and Conover nearly tied the knot while attending BravoCon in Las Vegas the month prior. “I said, ‘Let’s go do it in a chapel,’” she shared. “Craig chickened out though.”

Conover went on to tell the outlet that he had no desire to get married in Sin City. “I want something more real than that,” he added, to which DeSorbo jokingly replied, “What’s more real than me, you and Elvis, honey?”