Heartfelt words. Pamela Anderson spoke out about people who are unkind, one month after splitting from her husband Jon Peters.

“I wish I was an animal,” Anderson, 52, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 25. “Humans are cruel … mostly.”

The Baywatch alum shared the throwback black-and-white photo of herself lying beside a horse in a field, just days after her ex, 74, got engaged to Julia Bernheim.

Us Weekly reported on Thursday, February 20, that the A Star Is Born producer was engaged to Bernheim. Their news came three weeks after his split from Anderson.

That same day, the Home Improvement alum set the record straight after Peters claimed he had paid off her substantial debts during their brief marriage.

“I don’t need anyone to pay my bills,” the Canada-born actress told Victoria News on Thursday. “I own a $10 million house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $40,000 month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses. I have contracts and other work. I put that money into my Ladysmith project.”

Anderson continued, “I believe it’s best to put my money in property. He doesn’t agree. I would politely listen and say I’d think about it. He still looked at me like that naive little girl sitting at the bar. ‘Teeth and a halo,’ he tells people.”

Amid their separation drama and following Peters’ debt allegations, Anderson took to social media to share her strife with her followers.

“It’s been an eventful few weeks for me personally – But there are more important things to care about in the world – Than this tabloid kind of ‘love affair,’” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 19. “A man I’ve known for over 30 years. I considered him a close friend. Someone I could count on. Eccentric? oh yes. That was part of the fun. Still hurts to be #bamboozled.”

On February 10, the Footloose producer alleged to the New York Post’s Page Six that he “dropped everything for Pam” and claimed she had “almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it.”

He added: “So I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.”

Anderson and Peters wed on January 20 in a private ceremony in Malibu. They split less than two weeks later, with a source telling Us that they never formalized their union with a marriage license.