Setting the record straight. Pamela Anderson is sharing her truth after her estranged husband, Jon Peters, alleged to taking care of her financial needs.

“I don’t need anyone to pay my bills,” the Canada-born actress, 52, told Victoria News on Thursday, February 20. “I own a $10-million dollar house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $40,000 month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses. I have contracts and other work. I put that money into my Ladysmith project.”

Anderson continued, “I believe it’s best to put my money in property. He doesn’t agree. I would politely listen and say I’d think about it. He still looked at me, like, that naive little girl sitting at the bar. ‘Teeth and a halo,’ he tells people.”

Speaking to Page Six, the 74-year-old film producer claimed that the Baywatch alum was in debt. “I dropped everything for Pam,” he alleged on February 10. “She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.”

Peters also claimed that Anderson proposed to him via text message, which he noted “was kind of a dream come true” despite him already being engaged to another woman at the time.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Anderson’s rep denied all of Peters’ accusations. “These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous,” the statement from February 11, reads. “Despite Mr. Peters’ scurrilous and ongoing efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and hopes he is well.”

Anderson and Peters wed on January 20 in a private ceremony held in Malibu, California. They have both been married four times prior to their winter nuptials. The Barb Wire star was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Saloman in 2007 and again in 2014. She shares sons, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, with the 57-year-old Mötley Crüe rocker.

Peters, meanwhile, was married to Henrietta Zampitella from 1962 to 1966, Lesley Ann Warren from 1967 to 1974, Christine Forsyth-Peters from 1987 to 1993 and Mindy Peters from 2001 to 2004. He also dated Barbra Streisand for 12 years, beginning in the mid-1970s and wrapping in the 1980s. He shares son Christopher, 51, with Warren, 73, and daughters Caleigh, 31, and Skye, 30, with Christine, 66.

Anderson and Peters ended their marriage less than two weeks after their wedding. Us exclusively confirmed that Peters called off the brief union via text message, where he noted how “this whole marriage thing … has scared me.”

Three weeks after their separation, Us broke the news that Peters is engaged again to Julia Bernheim.