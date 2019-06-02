Move over, Nicole Richie! Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie are so close that the heiress considers her more than a friend: she’s just like family!

“She is so amazing. I love her,” Hilton, 38, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s like my little sister. I’ve known her since she was born and now to see her grow up into this amazing, beautiful woman. She’s so mature and has such a good head on her shoulders.”

The “Best Friend’s Ass” singer, who recently became a partner and investor for The Glam App, is also impressed at how the model’s fashion has evolved over the years. “She literally has such great style,” says the DJ, noting she never has to give her younger pal any tips. “She doesn’t even need fashion advice. She gets it. She’s like this fashionista. It’s so fun.”

Sofia also thinks of the Paris Hilton Lingerie designer like a family member. Sofia revealed in a 2016 interview with Wonderland magazine that Hilton was “one of my closest friends in the industry.”

“It’s really nice to have her kind of, as like a sister, because she’s been through it all and she gives the best advice and she wants the best for me and she sees how my path is going,” she added. “She’s really rooting for me and giving me the best tips, how to avoid certain things and how to be the best version of myself that I can be.”

And while Hilton’s relationship with her former The Simple Life costar has been anything but simple over the years, she still considers her a good friend, as well. “Nicole is the most hilarious person in the world,” she says. “I love her House of Harlow Line. It’s so chic and she has great style and she’s always been that way.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

