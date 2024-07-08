Paris Hilton’s daughter, London, 7 months, is far from living The Simple Life.

Paris, 43, took to social media on Sunday, July 7, to share that little London was visiting London, England.

“London Hilton at The London Hilton,” Paris captioned an Instagram video. “Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true.”

The video captured Paris lying on the ground beside her daughter as she stroked her hair and gazed into the baby’s eyes. “London is in London,” she is heard saying.

The hotel heiress and mother-of-two, who famously starred in 2003 to 2007’s The Simple Life, alongside Nicole Richie, went into further detail about how much the trip meant to her.

“I’ve spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London … Named after my favorite city in the world!” Paris wrote. “Can’t wait to make new memories together.”

The gushing post comes after Paris, who also shares son Phoenix, 17 months, with her author husband Carter Reum, recently paid tribute to London via Instagram, revealing on June 22 that she waited her “whole life” for the “beautiful baby girl.”

Paris married Reum, 43, in November 2021 and told Us Weekly last August, prior to the arrival of London, about her long-held dream to start a family.

“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer said. “To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

However, Simple Life fans will be pleased to hear that Paris hasn’t grown up entirely.

Her mother, Kathy Hilton, exclusively told Us on June 25 that Paris and Richie, 42, revert to their childlike selves whenever they’re reunited.

“You know what is great is when they get back together, it’s like they’re still 12 years old,” Kathy said. “When they get together, it’s just, like, they’re two kids.”

The Simple Life is set to be rebooted, as confirmed by the pair via an Instagram post on May 13. “New Era. Same Besties,” Paris and Richie shared at the time. “Coming soon to Peacock.”

As fans eagerly await further details, Paris’ parenting journey has taken the spotlight.

“This is my favorite and best era yet, my Living Mom era, because I’ve never felt happier,” she told Us during another interview, dropping her word-blend of “slaying” and “living” into the conversation. “These angels just bring so much love and happiness into my life. It’s just my heart feels so full every second.”