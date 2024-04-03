Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., has been formally charged for driving while intoxicated.

Pat, 53, was charged by Texas prosecutors for felony DWI on Wednesday, April 3, according to TMZ. If the retired athlete is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Pat was arrested in Tyler, Texas, in February for driving while intoxicated. He allegedly had “a visible open container of an alcoholic beverage” in his vehicle and “admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages,” according to a copy of the incident report obtained by Us Weekly. A field sobriety test was conducted on the scene.

Pat was held at the Smith County Jail on $10,000 bail and released later that same day.

Related: Meet Patrick Mahomes’ Dad: 5 Things to Know About Patrick Mahomes Sr. Patrick Mahomes has always had a fan in his dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr. Before he was known as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s father, Pat had quite a successful athletic career of his own. Pat played major league baseball from 1992 to 2003, pitching for a number of teams, including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red […]

Patrick addressed his father’s arrest ahead of the Super Bowl.“He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” he told reporters on February 5. “It’s a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”

The incident marked the sixth time Pat has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Pat was charged twice in 2018 before his fifth arrest for drunk driving in 2019 earned him jail time. He subsequently completed a 40-day sentence on a weekend work release program.

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years As Patrick Mahomes makes headlines for his accomplishments on the field, his family often raises eyebrows for off-the-field antics. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s support system includes his father, Pat Mahomes, his mother, Randi Martin, brother Jackson Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple share daughter Sterling and son Bronze, whom they welcomed in February […]

Pat — who played major league baseball from 1992 to 2003 — shares Patrick and son Jackson Mahomes with ex-wife Randi Martin, whom he divorced in 2006. He is also the father of Zoe Mahomes and Graham Walker, while Randi is also the mother of Mia Randall.

Two days before his arrest, Pat said during an appearance on the Greeny Show that whether his eldest son is the best quarterback of all time is “still to be determined.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family Guide: Meet His Parents, Siblings and Kids Patrick Mahomes always has his family in his corner. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the son of Pat Mahomes and Randi Mahomes. Before divorcing in 2006, the exes welcomed son Jackson in May 2005. Following their split, both Randi and Pat moved on and welcomed children with other partners. Randi is the mom of […]

“He still has a ways to go,” Pat explained. “I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan and those guys of that ilk. [Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better.”

Patrick has already made four Super Bowl appearances in his six seasons since becoming the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, previously winning the championship in 2020 and 2023.