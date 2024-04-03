Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., has been formally charged for driving while intoxicated.
Pat, 53, was charged by Texas prosecutors for felony DWI on Wednesday, April 3, according to TMZ. If the retired athlete is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Pat was arrested in Tyler, Texas, in February for driving while intoxicated. He allegedly had “a visible open container of an alcoholic beverage” in his vehicle and “admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages,” according to a copy of the incident report obtained by Us Weekly. A field sobriety test was conducted on the scene.
Pat was held at the Smith County Jail on $10,000 bail and released later that same day.
Patrick addressed his father’s arrest ahead of the Super Bowl.“He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” he told reporters on February 5. “It’s a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”
The incident marked the sixth time Pat has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Pat was charged twice in 2018 before his fifth arrest for drunk driving in 2019 earned him jail time. He subsequently completed a 40-day sentence on a weekend work release program.
Pat — who played major league baseball from 1992 to 2003 — shares Patrick and son Jackson Mahomes with ex-wife Randi Martin, whom he divorced in 2006. He is also the father of Zoe Mahomes and Graham Walker, while Randi is also the mother of Mia Randall.
Two days before his arrest, Pat said during an appearance on the Greeny Show that whether his eldest son is the best quarterback of all time is “still to be determined.”
“He still has a ways to go,” Pat explained. “I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan and those guys of that ilk. [Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better.”
Patrick has already made four Super Bowl appearances in his six seasons since becoming the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, previously winning the championship in 2020 and 2023.