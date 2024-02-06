Patrick Mahomes opened up about dad Pat Mahomes Sr.‘s sixth arrest for driving while intoxicated.

“He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” the athlete, 28, said while on the podium at Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, February 5.

Patrick added: “It’s a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, February 4, that Pat was arrested one day prior in Tyler, Texas. Pat was released on Sunday after being held at Smith County Jail with bail set at $10,000. The newest legal woes came after Pat was arrested on the same charge twice in 2012.

Pat was charged twice in 2018 before his fifth arrest for drunk driving in 2019 earned him jail time. He subsequently completed a 40-day sentence on a weekend work release program.

Before making headlines for his legal issues, Pat watched his son lead the Kansas City Chiefs in a win against the Baltimore Ravens to secure a spot in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m very excited. Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine. I’m just happy,” Pat told FOX4 News Kansas City on January 28 while celebrating the win with a cigar in head. “I’m always proud of him. I was proud of him before he started playing football and it makes me even more proud that he is doing the things that he is doing now.”

Pat also weighed in on whether he considered Patrick the best quarterback of all time.

“He still has a ways to go,” Pat said on the Greeny Show with ESPN’s Evan Cohen earlier this month. “I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan and those guys of that ilk. [Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better.”

Pat previously played major league baseball in the ’90s. Before leaving the sport in 2003, Pat pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He was married to Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, from the late ‘90s to 2006.