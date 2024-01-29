Brittany Mahomes joked about NFL fans confusing Travis Kelce‘s friend Harry Clark for Patrick Mahomes‘ father, Pat Mahomes Sr.
“The apparent twins,” Brittany, 28, captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, January 28, of her father-in-law, Pat, 53, and Clark posing for the camera.
The now-viral footage included Clark (who fans perceived to be Pat) telling Jason Kelce that his wife, Kylie Kelce, said to get his “ass back” in the suite after the Eagles center climbed into the stands to celebrate Travis’ touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. Pat later clarified that he wasn’t the guy caught on camera — because he wasn’t in that suite at all that night.
“You know what’s crazy is that the people thought that was me, but it wasn’t me,” Pat explained during an interview on WFAN Sports Radio’s “Evan & Tiki” last week. “No, I was actually two booths down.”
Pat was also asked if he expected to be seated with Travis’ brother and Swift, 34, at the AFC Championship, to which he quipped, “I hope not.”
He continued: “No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too. … I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”
On Sunday, Pat was in attendance to watch Patrick and Travis lead the team to beat the Baltimore Ravens to secure a spot in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.
“I’m very excited. Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine. I’m just happy,” Pat told FOX4 News Kansas City on Sunday while celebrating the win with a cigar in head. “I’m always proud of him. I was proud of him before he started playing football and it makes me even more proud that he is doing the things that he is doing now.”
It’s unclear if Pat and Swift crossed paths on Sunday, but Pat’s ex-wife, Randi Mahomes, did spend time with both daughter-in-law Brittany and Swift.
“Chiefs headed to Super Bowl!! My team! My family! #15,” Randi captioned an Instagram photo of the superstar with the Mahomes family, including Patrick’s siblings, Jackson and Mia.
While he doesn’t want to sit with her on Sunday, Pat previously praised Swift after meeting her at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this season.
“She’s down to earth,” he told Kansas City outlet Starcade Media in January. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched [Netflix’s] Quarterback series. So I mean, she was genuine. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”