Pat Mahomes Sr. was allegedly driving with “a visible open container of an alcoholic beverage” in his vehicle before being arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday, February 3.

A copy of the incident report obtained by Us Weekly confirms that Pat, 53, “admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages” ahead of the arrest and a field sobriety test was conducted on the scene.

Us confirmed on Sunday, February 4, that Pat had been arrested one day prior in Tyler, Texas. He was released that same day after being held at the Smith County Jail. Bail had been set at $10,000. (He was previously arrested five separate times between 2012 and 2019 for the same offense.)

Pat’s son, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, broke his silence on his father’s arrest on Monday, February 5.

“He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” Patrick, 28, said during Super Bowl Opening Night in Las Vegas. “It’s a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Patrick’s comments come just ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in which the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Pat was present as his son’s team, the Chiefs, won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28. The proud father even spoke publicly about his son’s success following the win.

“I’m very excited. Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine. I’m just happy,” Pat told a local Kansas City news outlet. “I’m always proud of him. I was proud of him before he started playing football and it makes me even more proud that he is doing the things that he is doing now.”

Pat has also made headlines recently for his jokes about sharing a box at Chiefs games with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s entourage. (Swift has become somewhat of a regular at NFL games since she went public with Kelce, 34, in September 2023.)

When asked if he was going to sit with Swift, 34, and Kelce’s family, Pat joked “I hope not,” during an interview with WFAN Sports Radio’s “Evan & Tiki” show last month.

“No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too,” Pat continued. “I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”