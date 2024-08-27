Patrick Mahomes Sr. Pleads Guilty to DWI Felony Charge

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has pleaded guilty to his DWI charge.

Per court records obtained by TMZ, Pat Sr., 54, entered the plea in a Smith County Court on Tuesday, August 27. He agreed to a five-year probation sentence with “intense” supervision for the first year.

A formal sentencing for Pat Sr. will be held on September 23.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in February that Pat Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on DWI charges for a sixth time. He was held at the Smith County Jail on $10,000 bail and released later that day.

Pat Sr. allegedly had “a visible open container of an alcoholic beverage” in his vehicle and “admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages,” per a copy of the incident report obtained by Us. A field sobriety test was conducted on the scene.

In April, Pat Sr. was charged by Texas prosecutors for the felony DWI, per TMZ.

Pat Sr. was previously arrested for the same charge in March 2023, September 2012, April 2018 and November 2018. In March 2019, he was arrested for drunk driving and spent weeks in jail before completing a 40-day sentence on a weekend work release program.

The most recent DWI arrest occurred days before Patrick, 28, and the Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. During a pregame press conference, Patrick addressed the incident.

“He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” Patrick told reporters at the time. “It’s a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”

After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship and advanced to the Super Bowl — which they ultimately won — Pat Sr. gushed over his son’s accomplishments.

“I’m very excited. Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine. I’m just happy,” Pat told FOX4 News Kansas City in January. “I’m always proud of him. I was proud of him before he started playing football and it makes me even more proud that he is doing the things that he is doing now.”

Pat Sr. shares Patrick and son Jackson Mahomes with ex-wife Randi Martin, whom he divorced in 2006. He is also the father of Zoe Mahomes and Graham Walker, while Randi is also the mother of Mia Randall.