According to Patrick Schwarzenegger, he and fiancée Abby Champion won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“We haven’t even started [wedding planning]!” Schwarzenegger, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at Emporio Armani’s spring 2024 collection launch party at Socialist in New York City on Wednesday, April 24. “We are slow! I’m working right now, so I’m out of town for the next bit.”

The Gen V star popped the question to his longtime love in December 2023 with a romantic beach setup featuring a bouquet of roses shaped like a heart and flower petals covering the sand. “💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍,” the duo captioned a joint Instagram post at the time.

Schwarzenegger told Us that Champion, 27, had “no idea” the proposal was coming. “I did it during sunrise when she had no makeup on, sweats on and was sleeping!” he shared on Wednesday.

The actor went on to note that both he and Champion “have grown so much, as individuals and in our relationship,” since their romance went public in 2016. “We continue to grow together and separately. We started dating when she was 18 and I was 21, every day gets better and better!” Schwarzenegger added.

As Schwarzenegger explained, the pair’s wedding planning has taken a backseat while he currently films the upcoming third season of HBO’s The White Lotus. It was announced that Patrick, who is the eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver, would be joining the show’s star-studded cast in January.

“I have always been a fan of The White Lotus, and now that I get to be on it is an even better feeling!” Patrick told Us before noting he “can’t” give any details on the Thailand-set season. “I don’t want to get fired, I can’t reveal anything,” he stated. “I signed a tight NDA with this one! Whatever’s out online is out online! We’re still filming.”

Last month, Patrick and Champion were spotted enjoying a day at the beach in Thailand during a White Lotus filming break. While Patrick sported a pair of black-and-white striped swim trunks, Champion rocked a pop of color in a light green bikini set.

The two continued to show off their couple style at Wednesday’s Emporio Armani event, as Champion complemented her fiancé’s black T-shirt, pants and jacket with a long black coat and white shirt and sunglasses.

Us confirmed the pair’s romance back in March 2016, with a source revealing at the time that the couple had been together for a while. Prior to Champion, Patrick briefly dated Miley Cyrus for five months from 2014 to 2015.

With reporting by Veronika Collins