Nina Dobrev is on the mend, according to her former Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley.

Wesley, 41, shared that Dobrev, 35, is in recovery following an e-bike accident that left her in a neck brace. “She’s doing better now, so that’s good,” Wesley told TMZ on Thursday, June 6. “She’ll be alright.”

Dobrev broke the news that she suffered a motorbike accident via Instagram in May. “How it started vs how it’s going,” she captioned the post, with the first slide showing her happily sitting on the bike and the second picture revealing that the actress was in the hospital with multiple injuries.

In the hospital photo, Dobrev was in two braces — one on her neck and another on her left leg. “I’m OK but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead,” she noted in her Instagram stories.

On June 5, the Degrassi alum offered a positive update after undergoing surgery for her injuries. “Surgery was a success 🫶🏼,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.” Dobrev accompanied her message with a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, flashing a thumbs up sign.

Well-wishers flooded Dobrev’s comments section, including some familiar famous faces. “Never looked that good in a surgical bonnet,” Sarah Hyland wrote. “Lookin on top and as you recover on top my loves ♥️.”

Alyssa Milano added, “Feel better soon! And I know this is not the point—but you are so beautiful.” Dobrev’s boyfriend Shaun White also voiced his support, writing, “WE ALL LOVE YOU.”

Though White, 37, hasn’t publicly discussed his girlfriend’s accident, he spoke with Us exclusively about the couple’s relationship last month.

“It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something … but now we’ve got some time together,” he said. “We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over.”

White and Dobrev made their relationship Instagram official during the early months of the COVID pandemic in 2020. They were rumored to be an item for months before that. White did not disclose to Us whether an engagement is coming, but he did say the couple will head to Paris together this summer for the upcoming Olympics.