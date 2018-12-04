Naughty, but still nice … to look at! Peta Murgatroyd got into the holiday spirit by posting a cheeky photo of husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy — and it was appreciated by many.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 32, took to Instagram on Monday, December 3, to post a sexy shot of Chmerkovskiy, 38, decorating their Christmas tree — naked! “I wouldn’t normally share a picture of such content…but I walked out of the kitchen and saw this,” she captioned the pic alongside the hashtags #notmadatit, @topofthemorningtoya and #yourewelcome. Chmerkovskiy slyly commented, “What?! I can’t put on finishing touches on Christmas tree ornaments at 6:30 in the morning naked in my own damn house?!?” (The photo has been liked more than 90,000 times — and counting!)

Celebrities couldn’t help but express their approval. Marla Maples wrote, “So nice for you to share with us single girls!” while Carson Kressley quipped, “Your package arrived early!” Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s DWTS costars also got into the action. The dance pro’s brother Val Chmerkovskiy joked, “That’s a big tree,” while Sharna Burgess wrote, “Hahahahaha I love this,” with clapping-hand emojis.

The couple — who secretly married at City Hall in Upper Brookville, New York, before their lavish wedding at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, in July 2017 — seem to still be in the honeymoon period, but the Ukranian-born dancer told Us that their romance takes a backseat to their 23-month-old son, Shai.

“Life is putting us in a place where we just enjoy this miracle that’s happening, this kid is growing every single moment. I’m flying out tonight and I come back on Thursday [and] he’s going to be a different person,” Maks told Us at an event on Monday, where he and TheraGun donated 300 muscle therapy devices to disabled American vets. “And I wouldn’t have it any other way. This is perfect.”

Still, parenthood hasn’t completely slowed them down — they still find time to focus on themselves. “[Peta’s] time has to be about her, my time has to be about me. You have to satisfy that too, you can’t be an unhappy person because you’ve literally just given up everything that you are up until now, cold turkey,” he continued. “I hate to be, not super dramatic, but it’s not imprisonment. We don’t hand over the keys to our happy life as single people once we become parents. The idea is to figure out how to take this and add onto it, add to it, you know?”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

