Not holding back! Pete Davidson made it clear how happy he is to be dating Ariana Grande when he penned a short but sweet message to her on Instagram, which has so far received more than 17,000 likes.

After the “No More Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, posted a photo from her upcoming feature in British Vogue on Monday, June 4, the Saturday Night Live star commented, “Ummmmmm hiiiiiiiiii. I’m the luckiest contest winner ever.” Grande responded, “sksjsjsjjajsjaa nahhhh I am.”

Us Weekly confirmed on May 21 that the comedian and the “Side to Side” singer are dating, with a source telling Us at the time, “It just started.”

Since then, the pair have not been shy about flaunting their new romance. The Trainwreck actor made their relationship Instagram official on May 30, when he posted a photo of the couple wearing Harry Potter outfits, captioning it, “the chamber of secrets has been opened…” The next day, Grande shared a photo of Davidson kissing her on the head. “I thought u into my life,” she wrote alongside the shot, accompanied by cloud, lightbulb and lightening emojis. “Woah look at my mind.”

Although their relationship is still new, it is permanent in one certain way. On Saturday, June 2, Davidson, 24, showed off his adoration for Grande in the form of fresh new ink, including black bunny ears (resembling the popstar’s artwork from her new Dangerous Woman album), as well as her initials on his thumb.

Davidson dated longtime girlfriend Cazzie David before announcing their split on May 16, while Grande was previously linked to rapper Mac Miller.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!