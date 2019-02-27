Standing up for what’s right. Pete Davidson didn’t put up with a heckler making a nasty joke at Mac Miller’s expense during his stand-up comedy show in South Orange, New Jersey, on Monday, February 25.

Us Weekly confirms that the Saturday Night Live star, 25, kicked out an audience member who made a tasteless comment about the late rapper after Davidson joked, “So a funny thing happened to me recently in my apartment. My friend died of a heart attack.”

Davidson immediately paused the bit after a showgoer yelled out, “Mac Miller!”

“Pete calmly stops his routine and asks the audience to ID the dude that yelled out and that he is going to have to leave,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “He then asks security to locate the yeller and escort him out.”

Davidson then reportedly told the audience, “I’m not going to have any of that s—t happening at my show.”

Miller, who dated Ariana Grande from May 2016 to May 2018, died at age 26 in September 2018 after a drug overdose. Grande, 25, who started seeing Davidson weeks after her split from the “Self Care” rapper, was devastated over his death. Her heartbreak caused tension in her relationship with the comedian, whom she got engaged to in June, and the pair broke up in October.

Following their split, a source previously told Us that while Davidson was “100 percent there” for the “God Is a Woman” singer after Miller’s passing, the tragedy still “put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship.”

Added the insider: “[Pete’s] really sad about the split and he only wishes the best for Ariana, but their relationship was really complicated with the passing of Mac Miller.”

The Set It Up actor has since moved on from Grande and is dating Kate Beckinsale. “Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him,” a second source exclusively told Us on Sunday, February 24. “They have great chemistry and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get a chance to.”

Although her ex-fiancé is off the market, the “7 Rings” singer is unfazed. “Ariana isn’t bothered at all,” a third insider previously told Us, noting that Grande is “entirely” focused on her new album and upcoming tour.

