Pete Davidson Remains in Treatment for His Mental Health

Pete Davidson is actively seeking treatment for his mental health, Us Weekly can confirm.

People reported on July 31 that Davidson, 30, is taking time off in the middle of a stand-up tour. The comedian’s remaining shows in Florida, which were scheduled for September, have been canceled, according to Fort Myers News-Press. The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall announced on Facebook the show was canceled due to a “scheduling conflict.”

While reports surfaced on Wednesday, August 14, that Davidson had checked out of the wellness facility, Us has learned that is not the case. “Pete remains in his treatment program and would appreciate privacy at this time while he focuses on bettering his mental health,” a person close to Davidson tells Us.

This isn’t the first time Davidson has sought professional help for his mental health. In June 2023, multiple outlets reported that Davidson checked into rehab after struggling with PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

Earlier this month during a comedy set, Davidson joked that rehab was able to help him stop using some substances, but he wasn’t ready to give up on smoking weed.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” Davidson said during his July 20 show in Atlantic City, according to the Daily Mail. “I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t.”

He continued: “All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

Davidson’s previous rehab stint came shortly after he was charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home in March 2023. Davidson was not arrested at the scene as authorities did not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the incident. No one was injured.

In July 2023, Davidson was sentenced to 50 hours of community service. The Saturday Night Live alum was also required to complete 12 hours of traffic school and a course at a morgue regarding victims of reckless drivers.

Two months later, Davidson returned to stand-up alongside pals John Mulaney and Jon Stewart for several shows. In his set, Davidson joked about his “post-rehab glow” and revealed that he had been on ketamine for four years.

In December 2023, Davidson raised eyebrows after canceling a series of shows. Two hours before he was set to take the stage in New York City, the Beacon Theatre announced that Davidson’s planned show for that evening had been canceled along with his performance the following night. Refunds were issued to ticket holders, but no additional details about the reason for the cancellation were offered.

Over the years, Davidson has been candid about his struggles with his mental health and how he’s continuing to work on himself.

“As some of you know, I was recently diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, a form of depression,” he shared during an October 2017 episode of SNL. “First of all, if you think you’re depressed, see a doctor and talk with him about medication and also, be healthy. Eating right and exercise can make a huge difference.”