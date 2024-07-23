Pete Davidson has put in the work while in rehab to stop using some substances — but he still has a vice for marijuana.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” Davidson, 30, said during his Saturday, July 20, stand-up show in Atlantic City for his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour, per the Daily Mail. “I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t.”

He continued; “All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

Davidson reportedly went to rehab in June 2023 after struggling with PTSD and borderline personality disorder. Earlier that year, the comedian was charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home.

“I saw the house and I was like, I don’t think you could die if you hit a house. Usually in sitcoms they just go right through it,’ Davidson reportedly recalled of the accident on Saturday, per the outlet. “So, I swerved and I aimed for the house and I actually hit the garage pretty good. Even at my worst, I’m pretty f–king spot on.”

At the time of the accident, police arrived at the scene. Davidson was not arrested and law enforcement didn’t believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

“The cop came, he was all pissed because I drove into a structure,” the Saturday Night Live alum said. “I was freaking out, and I had to calm myself down.”

Davidson shared he was “scared” he was going to jail but he was relieved that no one at the scene was injured and killed.

In July 2023, Davidson was sentenced to 50 hours of community service. He was also required to complete 12 hours of traffic school and a course at a morgue regarding victims of reckless drivers.

“I was like, ‘Can I just go to jail for a day? It seems like six weeks of work,’” he reportedly joked on Saturday.

Following Davidson’s rehab stint in 2023, he made his return to stand-up alongside pals John Mulaney and Jon Stewart. The trio had several shows in September 2023. During his set, Davidson joked about his “post-rehab glow” and revealed that he had been on ketamine for four years.

Three months later, Davidson canceled his scheduled two performances in New York City two hours before he was supposed to take the stage on night one. The venue did not offer further details about what prompted the cancellation.