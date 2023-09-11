Pete Davidson took shots at himself while confirming his latest stint in treatment. The comedian joked about having that “post-rehab glow” while taking the stage alongside John Mulaney and Jon Stewart during their “Jon, John & Pete” tour on Sunday, September 10.

Davidson, 29, took the stage first at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, and immediately addressed his past health struggles. While joking about his time in rehab — noting that he had picked up a hobby of watching movies — Davidson revealed that he had been on ketamine for four years.

Multiple outlets reported in June that Davidson had entered rehab after struggling with PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

While on stage Sunday, Davidson also made fun of his stalker, who allegedly broke into his house in 2021. Michelle Mootreddy — who was charged with burglary, stalking and criminal trespass — was deemed “unfit to stand trial” and “placed in the custody of a psychiatric facility,” the Staten Island District Attorney confirmed to TMZ in April of this year. Davidson, for his part, joked to the crowd that a mental facility is the only place he might run into her.

Davidson also brought up his mom, Amy Davidson, while discussing his past obsession with Leonardo DiCaprio, which led him to think at 10 years old that he was gay. While Davidson noted that he’s since “debunked that theory,” the punchline of the joke revolved around his mom standing on their front porch convincing Davidson that he was straight.

While he did reference a past relationship, Davidson made no direct mention to his recent split from Chase Sui Wonders after one year together.

Once Davidson wrapped his set, Mulaney, 41, took the stage. The Baby J star made candid jokes about fatherhood, and how he’s since learned that he’s a better parent than his own mom and dad since welcoming son Malcolm with Olivia Munn in November 2021.

Mulaney also broke down his and Malcolm’s daily routine in a similar joke to one that he shared on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast last month.

“He gets in bed, he wakes up at 4:50. I unzip him at 4:50, this happened two Wednesdays ago. He goes, ‘Baseball!’ Immediately I go, ‘You wanna play?’ He goes, ‘Game.’ So I take him out, get him out of his sleepsack,” Mulaney said on the podcast at the time. “Now he and I are in the front yard, 5:10 a.m. In pajamas and jackets. And I take the ball and I put in on the tee. … And we’re just two morons at 5 in the morning, the floodlights, Ring camera lights are going off it’s so early.”

The comedy show wrapped with Stewart, 60. While the legendary comedian initially poked fun at his age, he proved that he’s still got it when taking shots at Kanye West during his set.

Stewart — a Jewish man — referenced West’s past antisemitism scandal from late 2022, joked about the rapper’s past relationship with Kim Kardashian and even took things full circle by standing up for Davidson. Stewart mocked West, 46, for referring to Davidson as “skete” while the Saturday Night Live alum was dating Kardashian, 42, from October 2021 to August 2022.

Naturally, Stewart also made some political comedy jokes before inviting Mulaney and Davidson back on stage with him to close out the show.