Welcome back! Pete Davidson returned to Instagram on Wednesday, November 28, nearly two months after calling off his engagement two Ariana Grande.

“See you at sundance muthaf—kas,” Davidson 25, wrote alongside photos of himself with costars in his upcoming film, Big Time Adolescence.

The Saturday Night Live comedian made headlines in October for wiping his Instagram account clean days after he and Grande, 25, ended their four-month engagement, according to Daily Mail.

Davidson previously deleted his page in July, telling fans via his Story that there wasn’t anything “cryptic” about his decision, he just didn’t “want to be on Instagram anymore. or on any social media platform.”

However, the Set It Up star returned to Instagram two months later with a video of himself filming paparazzi. “Hey, how are you? How are you guys doing? You guys look great,” he said in the clip. “Oh, welcome home.”

Although Davidson hasn’t turned to social media to address his breakup from the “Thank U, Next” songstress, he’s been open with fans during recent episodes of SNL. Earlier this month, Davidson praised his ex as “a wonderful, strong person.”

Grande and Davidson’s whirlwind romance hit a rough patch in September following her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in October that Davidson “was 1000 percent there” for the “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner, but a second insider noted that Miller’s passing “put a tremendous amount of strain” on the relationship.

