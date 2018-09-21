He’s back! Pete Davidson returned to Instagram after wiping his account clean two months earlier.

The Saturday Night Live star, 24, shared a video on Friday, September 20, of himself filming the paparazzi. “Hey, how are you? How you guys doing? You guys look great,” he can be heard telling the photographers before yelling, “Oh, welcome home!”

Davidson captioned the clip: “@nbcsnl back next week. f–k the internet tho…”

This is the comedian’s first post since deleting all of his photos and videos from Instagram in July. His fiancée, Ariana Grande, turned off the comments on her account at the same time.

One day before the purge, Davidson drew backlash from Instagram users who slammed his “omg what a cutie” comment on the 25-year-old pop star’s tribute post to her late grandfather. The Set It Up star defended himself at the time: “Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad.”

The Trainwreck actor explained his decision to delete his posts on July 23. “no, there’s nothing wrong. no nothing happened,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “no there’s nothing cryptic about anything. i just don’t want to be on instagram anymore. or on any social media platform.”

He continued: “the internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. why should i spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f–king lit. the fact that i even have to say this proves my point. i love you all and i’m sure i’ll be back at some point.”

Meanwhile, Grande has continued sharing pics and videos of her fiancé — Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their engagement in June after weeks of dating — on her own account.

In his absence, the “God Is a Woman” singer defended Davidson on Twitter when a website mocked his eyes. “y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease …… right ? …..” she tweeted on August 23. “like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure.”

The couple skipped the 2018 Emmy Awards — where Saturday Night Live picked up the Variety Sketch Series trophy — on Monday, September 17, following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. “Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York,” Grande’s rep told Us in a statement. “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Saturday Night Live returns to NBC Saturday, September 29, at 11:30 p.m. ET.

