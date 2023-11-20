Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline’s romance is moving right along, but an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly the duo plan to stay under the radar for now.

“Things are going really well with Madelyn and Pete, but they’re trying their best to keep a low-key romance,” the source says of Davidson, 30, and Cline, 25. “They have both dated people in the public eye before and are trying to maintain more privacy this time around.”

The insider notes that the twosome will “show support” when one of them has a project to promote, but fans shouldn’t “expect them to make a red carpet appearance together anytime soon.”

While the pair plan to keep their relationship private (for now), they’re getting serious enough that Cline has met Davidson’s family — and they approve. “Pete’s mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely,” the source tells Us. “They’re very happy for Pete.”

Us confirmed in September that Davidson and Cline had started dating after their respective splits from Chase Sui Wonders and Chase Stokes. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” an insider told Us at the time. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Later that month, Cline traveled to Las Vegas to watch Davidson perform a stand-up show at The Chelsea. “[She] was laughing a ton, she had a huge smile on her face the whole time,” a source told Us, noting that the duo stayed together in a Crockfords suite at Resorts World.

After the duo’s Las Vegas getaway, an insider told Us that the duo grew “close fairly quickly” and had planned to keep their romance “under wraps” for as long as possible. “They assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship,” the source explained.

One month later, the twosome were spotted hanging out in New York City after Davidson made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Prior to his romance with Cline, Davidson dated Wonders, 27, from January to August of this year after meeting on the set of their 2022 movie, Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Cline, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with Outer Banks costar Stokes, who has since moved on with Kelsea Ballerini. Stokes, 31, and Cline called it quits in November 2021 after one year together.

“They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones