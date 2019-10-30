Too happy to worry about the haters. Peter Cook confirmed his engagement to Alba Jancou, who is nearly 40 years younger than him.

“SHE SAID YES! ❤️,” the 60-year-old architect captioned a series of photos from the Santorini, Greece, proposal on Tuesday, October 29, via Instagram.

Cook added a quote by F. Scott Fitzgerald: ”I love her and that’s the beginning and the end of everything.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Cook proposed to Jancou, 21, with a six-carat diamond ring in September. The twosome were first linked in 2018.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” he told the New York Post’s Page Six about their engagement.

Cook was previously married to Christie Brinkley. The exes, who share 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, wed in September 1996. They finalized their divorce in October 2008 after the 65-year-old supermodel accused Cook of cheating on her with an 18-year-old.

Christie is also the mother of daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 33, whom she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel and son Jack, 24, whom she shares with ex-husband Richard Taubman.

Neither Christie or Sailor have publicly commented on Cook’s recent engagement. Back in June, however, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant paid tribute to her father via Instagram on his 60th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my dad ♥️ i love you forever and always to the moon and back,” Sailor captioned a series of throwback photos.

More recently, Cook encouraged his followers to vote for Sailor and pro Val Chmerkovskiy on DWTS.

“Happy belated national daughters day! I’m proud of the courage and skill my daughter has demonstrated on dancing with the stars! XOXO,” Cook wrote on September 25 via Instagram. “#teamsailav.”

Sailor, who stepped in for her mother after Christie was injured before the season 28 premiere, was eliminated during the October 21 episode.