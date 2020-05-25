Peter Weber’s mother, Barbara Weber, is definitely a fan of his new girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan!

The 62-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, May 24, to post a split photo that featured pics of herself posing with Flanagan, 28, and her younger son Jack Weber’s girlfriend, Kristine Bruun-Andersen. “Girls Rock!!” she wrote over the snaps, which she also captioned with several pink hearts.

The Chicago-based attorney commented “love this” beneath the post, while Bruun-Andersen wrote, “Oh my gosh this is amazing!! I love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Days before her sweet upload, Barbara shared a side-by-side shot of her sons with their significant others, captioned, “Happiness Is…❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Peter, 28, and Flanagan met just before the Illinois native competed for his heart on season 24 of The Bachelor, which premiered this past January. After eliminating her during week 7, the Delta Airlines pilot had a short engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and briefly reconciled with runner-up Madison Prewett following The Bachelor’s March finale.

Us Weekly broke the news on April 28 that Peter and Flanagan are dating nearly one month after they were spotted hanging out together in Chicago. On May 2, the former Bachelor confirmed the couple’s relationship via Instagram.

“You caught me,” he wrote at the time, sharing a photo of the pair kissing while seated in a plane together. “Let the adventure begin 💫.”

According to an insider, the pair’s romance has the support of their close pals and loved ones. “All of their friends and family are so happy for them,” a source told Us on May 4.

Peter recently opened up about his love story with Flanagan while making a special Cameo video for a fan’s birthday. “We’ll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it’s a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what’s yours is yours and it will always come back to you, no matter what,” he explained in the clip released on May 19.

“That’s kind of always been our relationship. We’ve kept coming back in each other’s lives,” Peter continued. “So the way I look at it, [it’s] definitely an unorthodox way [of finding love] but [it] definitely worked in the end.”