Better safe than sorry. Police responded to Blac Chyna’s California home after they received an anonymous call claiming she was drunk and unable to care for her 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirms to Us Weekly that officers “responded to a disturbance” at the 30-year-old model’s house in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of L.A. at around 6:40 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 20. “There were no arrests made and no reports taken,” the LAPD spokesperson tells Us.

An anonymous person called authorities on Sunday evening alleging that Chyna was intoxicated and neglecting Dream and son King, 6. Radar Online reports that police arrived at the Lashed founder’s home shortly after the call was made and discovered that the children were not in any danger. There was also a nanny at the residence.

Earlier in the day, Chyna allegedly got “into it” with her makeup artist. “Chyna threw the makeup artist out of the house and wouldn’t give back her makeup,” an insider told Radar. The artist reportedly told her friends about what happened, which prompted one of them to call 911.

The incident comes just over a week after Chyna allegedly got into a physical altercation with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian’s new flame, Alexis Skyy. The 24-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum claimed that the former stripper threw a drink at her during a night out, causing Skyy to get kicked out of the party.

“Out of nowhere this bitch starts, ‘Bitch, you gotta get the f—k up out of my section.’ I said, ‘Who the f—k are you talking to?’ She’s like, ‘You gotta get up right now,’” the VH1 personality said on her Instagram Story on January 12. “So at that point, she starts throwing a drink … we start throwing hands. So, from there on, whatever happened, happened. I got kicked out.”

Two days later, Kardashian, 31, called Skyy his “WCW” on Snapchat and told her, “I’ve been wanting you for so long.” The pair then made dinner together in his mom Kris Jenner’s kitchen.

When Chyna’s boyfriend, Kid Buu, later questioned the authenticity of Skyy’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Skyy fired back. “Are u with chyna to sell her coke or just to sniff it with her? & to answer your question … I love rob,” she wrote in the comments section of her Thursday, January 17, Instagram post.

Kardashian and Chyna, who share Dream, called off their engagement in December 2016. In November 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that the Arthur George founder filed a legal motion to have his $20,000-per-month child support payments lowered because his current income is “insufficient.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Chyna’s rep for comment.

