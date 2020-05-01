Pregnant Gigi Hadid Injured Arm Training for Tennis Match With Serena Williams

Ouch! Gigi Hadid got a little too involved in training for a virtual tennis match with Serena Williams and suffered a minor injury.

“I’ve been practicing a lot because if anyone’s more competitive than me, it’s Serena,” the model, 25, said during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 30. “And, like, I cannot, like, lose our friendship over [this], you know what I mean? We’re playing controller version but the first night I played, I practiced on swing mode and fully pulled my entire arm. Like, the next day, I couldn’t lift my arm. I couldn’t do anything.”

Hadid and Williams, 38, are teaming up to compete in the Mario Tennis Aces tournament, hosted by IMG, for the charity Feeding America. Other celebrities will be paired with tennis pros with pairs including Hailey Bieber and Naomi Osaka, Karlie Kloss and Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams and DeAndre Hopkins as they compete to win money for the charity of their choice. The competition will be live-streamed on Facebook Gaming on Sunday, May 3, at 4 p.m. ET.

The Victoria’s Secret model also publicly addressed that she and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are expecting their first child — a baby girl — together. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Hadid said.

Us Weekly confirmed Hadid’s pregnancy on Tuesday, April 28, just four months after she and the former One Direction member, 27, rekindled their on-off romance. “She and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us at the time. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

The Tommy Hilfiger designer opened up about her pregnancy cravings to Jimmy Fallon and revealed that her 25th birthday party paid tribute to one of her favorite foods.

“We did a breakfast party with a few people and then a dinner party,” Hadid explained. “In the morning my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind. My craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel a day. I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel.”

Earlier on Thursday, a source told Us that Hadid is looking forward to the next chapter in her life as a mom.

“She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side,” the insider said.