Lala Kent is investing quite a lot of money into her dating life.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, said that she’s spending thousands of dollars per suitor on background checks.

“My last experience with just being with my last partner has scarred me so much that it’s made dating extremely hard because I do a background check on everyone I date now,” Kent revealed on the Friday, July 12, episode of the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast. ” Full worldwide background check.”

Kent was asked exactly how much she spends per background check, to which she replied, “A couple thousand bucks. … I’m still single so not many have passed the background check.”

On Friday’s podcast, Kent shared some of the red flags that popped up through her background checks such as lying about homeownership and having too many unpaid parking tickets. Her search for love comes as she is expecting her second baby. Kent announced in March that she’s expecting a girl after going through intrauterine insemination (IUI) earlier this year.

Kent shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. The former couple faced major ups and downs after they went public in 2018. Two years after getting engaged, Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that they called it quits amid infidelity rumors.

The reality star has since discussed what lessons she learned from the breakup.

“I now have, like, this PI guy who I just randomly send people to. I’m like, ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story,'” Kent said on Amazon Live in February 2022. “I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth.”

She continued: “I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep.”

Kent was briefly linked to model Don Lopez after ending her engagement — but their connection fizzled out.

“He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him,” she explained during an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in November 2022, adding she received “warnings” about Lopez amid their fling. “Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster.”