Presley Gerber’s new romance with Sydney Brooke appears to be getting pretty serious.

In a photo the model posted to Instagram late last month, Gerber, 20, commented that she was “gorgeous” in the selfies. The 23-year-old responded with a bold declaration: “I love you 💜.”

Gerber and Brooke were first linked in late March when the pair stepped out in Malibu. They were spotted visiting his father, Rande Gerber’s restaurant Café Habana at the time.

In addition to Brooke’s loving comment, the couple have been exchanging flirty comments with one another across Instagram. Presley left two heart-eye emojis on a mirror selfie she shared on April 29, while she replied with two emojis: a winking face and a face throwing a kiss. He dropped three fire emojis beneath a bikini photo Brooke posted the day before, to which she wrote “baby babaayy” in response.

The pair also showed their affection for one another in a sweet kiss snap. “Bonnie and Clyde,” the male model captioned the loving pic on April 17.

Presley previously poked fun of speculation surrounding his connection to Brooke. He shared a snap from the pair’s March sighting at Café Habana to Instagram, teasing: “We work together … literally @cafehabanamalibu 🤞🏼.”

The Los Angeles native seemingly had a different attitude the day before, when he shared a black-and-white photo to his Instagram Stories the day before that featured a woman wearing only a thong as she laid out in the sun. He noted how “blessed” he was.

Presley dated model Cameron Rorrison before his romance with Brooke. The former duo dated from May 2018 before calling it quits earlier this year. The exes still follow each other on Instagram.

The male model, who is also the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, made headlines in February when he debuted a face tattoo that read “misunderstood.”

A source told Us Weekly that Presley is “growing up and learning” his own way. “He is definitely going through something bigger and more than that,” the insider revealed. “It’s hard for his parents to see.”

Listen on Spotify to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!