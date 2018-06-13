Savannah Phillips’ antics continue! Prince George tumbled down a hill after being pushed by his cousin at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, England, on Sunday, June 10.

The British newspaper Daily Mirror obtained a video of Savannah, 7, shoving George, 4, as they watched his father, Prince William, play in a charity polo match. The young heir skidded down the grassy hill, causing him to lose hold of a piece of paper with his drawing of a volcano. After the fall, he looked up at Savannah, who was seemingly being scolded by her mother, Autumn Phillips.

George then turned to his mother, Duchess Kate, to seek comfort. He appeared to have tears in his eyes as she lovingly caressed his cheek.

The incident came just one day after Savannah (who is Queen Elizabeth II’s great-granddaughter) placed her hand over the tiny prince’s mouth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour parade. She also shushed him while he sang along to the national anthem.

George and Savannah attended Sunday’s match with his mom, Kate, 36, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, 3, among other royal family members. His 1-month-old brother, Prince Louis, was not there.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively after Louis’ April 23 arrival that George and Charlotte “were very excited to meet their new sibling.” William, 35, brought them to St Mary’s Hospital in London shortly after Kate gave birth.

“We’re very happy,” the Duke of Cambridge told reporters at the time. “We’re delighted.”

