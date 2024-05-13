Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deserve an A for their dance moves in front of a group of students.

During the couple’s first official tour in Nigeria, Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, headed to Lightway Academy in Abuja to meet with a kindergarten class. While connecting with students and staff on Friday, May 10, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in a must-see dance session.

In video footage posted via TikTok, Meghan couldn’t stop smiling as she tried to follow a few dance steps. As for Harry, he followed his wife’s lead as he spun around and kept up with the routine.

For the special visit, Harry opted for a tan button-down and matching khakis, while Meghan sported a peach dress with gold jewelry. Upon their arrival at the school, the couple also received wooden bead necklaces, which they wore while dancing.

“You see why I love these two, they are so fun and relatable,” one user wrote in the comments section after watching the dance video. Another fan speculated that Princess Diana would love to be a witness to this trip, writing, “His mum would totally love Meghan.”

During the three-day visit, Meghan appeared to honor Diana by wearing a diamond cross necklace that once belonged to her late mother-in-law.

The couple’s visit to Nigeria also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which Harry cofounded to honor wounded military veterans. (Harry previously served in the British Army for 10 years.)

Over the weekend, Harry became so enamored by a volleyball exhibition that he joined in on the fun.

The highlight of the trip, however, may be Harry and Meghan’s quality time with younger Nigeria residents. In addition to dancing with elementary school students, the couple also took the time to promote mental health awareness with young people.

“It’s something that we are still relatively unsure of. But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health.” Harry told local school-aged children on May 10. “So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people. And other people have to be able to look after themselves, to look after you. That’s the way it works. And there is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, OK?”

Impressed by her husband’s remarks, Meghan chimed in by joking, “You see why I’m married to him?”