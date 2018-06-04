Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for less than three weeks, but the royal baby countdown is already on. And while the pair became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, their future children may not inherit their royal titles.

In the past, the Sussex dukedom has only been passed down to male heirs, which means Harry and Meghan’s future sons would inherit the title, but their future daughters would not. If the newlyweds only welcome baby girls, the Sussex title may die out.

It is possible that the guidelines could be changed, however, like other royal rules in the past. For example, a change in the laws of succession in 2011 guaranteed Prince William and Duchess Kate’s firstborn would be third in line to the throne regardless of gender. The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 also changed the succession rules, and as a result, Prince Louis, who was born on April 23, did not pass his 3-year-old sister Princess Charlotte in line to the throne.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 in front of 600 guests. The newly minted duchess has been open about her passion for women’s rights in the past, and her official royal bio even declares that she is a “proud woman and a feminist.”

As for the couple’s desire to start a family, Harry told BBC in November 2017 that the pair hope to be parents.

“Not, not currently no. No, of course you know,” Harry replied when the subject of kids came up during the duo’s joint engagement interview. “I think you know one step at a time, and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

