Seriously swooning! It didn’t take Prince Harry long to fall for Meghan Markle after their first blind date, according to tell-all book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family.

In November 2016, a statement from the palace confirmed that Harry, now 35, was already “a few months” into a relationship with Meghan, 39, who was previously married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. In Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal that the recently single Suits alum teased that she was ready to find “a nice English gentleman to flirt with” during a visit to the U.K. after her split.

The Northwestern graduate was later set up on a blind date with the prince by friends Misha Nonoo and Markus Anderson. At the time, she “didn’t know much about him at all” and told her pals that she was looking forward to having “a fun night” on the date. When Harry laid eyes on his future wife, he was instantly smitten.

“Harry is admittedly tough to impress, but he almost froze when he walked into the room and saw Meghan,” Finding Freedom claims. “He knew she was beautiful — he had seen the photos on her Instagram account and online — but she was even more stunning in person.”

The former military pilot later confessed to a friend that Meghan was “the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.” As their relationship progressed, Scobie and Durand claim the two were “almost obsessed with each other” and that the prince was “in a trance.”

After “about a year and a half” of dating, the royal couple announced their engagement in November 2017. “It was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” Meghan said during a joint interview with Harry at the time. In May 2018, the duo exchanged their vows at St George’s Chapel in England and one year later, they welcomed their first child, son Archie.

Two years after tying the knot, Harry and Meghan are still smitten with one another. An insider told Us Weekly exclusively in May that the pair shared “sentimental” gifts in honor of their second wedding anniversary, five months after stepping down from their senior roles in the royal family.

“The most important thing to them was that they got to enjoy each other’s company without any interruption from the outside world,” the source said at the time.