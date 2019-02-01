Royal slip! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were caught off guard after a young boy seamlessly used the f-word in front of them on Friday, February 1.

“When you’re on the stage, you can’t be like, you know, f—king around on the stage,” the teen said to the royal couple during their trip to Bristol Old Vic’s outreach program.

After the boy dropped the f-bomb, Meghan, 37, made a shocked face and let out a laugh, while Harry, 34, grinned and pretended to lose his balance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed in May 2018, are expecting their first child together in the spring. Earlier in the day on Friday, the duo greeted well-wishers in the snow during a tour of the West Country city. The former Suits star’s baby bump was covered up in an Oscar de la Renta dress and vintage black cashmere wool coat. Harry, for his part, braced the weather in a long, gray coat.

During their royal engagement, the Harry and Meghan also helped make care packages for women on the streets of Bristol and visited the local boxing charity Empire Fighting Chance.

A source previously told Us Weekly that the former actress is “full of energy and in good spirits” as she enters the latter half of her pregnancy.

“She really feels great and is enjoying the busy work schedule she has at the moment,” the source explained.

Harry, however, also wants to make sure his pregnant wife isn’t overworking herself.

“Harry’s being his usual amazing self around Meghan. He’s keeping an eye on her to ensure she doesn’t overwork because she’s not the best at knowing when to put the brakes on — that’ll be Harry’s job,” the source told Us. “He’ll make sure she’s not doing too much as they enter the final weeks.”

