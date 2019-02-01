Prince Harry and pregnant Duchess Meghan didn’t let a little precipitation stop them from meeting well-wishers in Bristol, England. The royal couple, who are expecting their first baby this spring, stepped out in the snow for a tour of the West Country city on Friday, February 1, and seized the opportunity to meet some pint-sized fans.

Royal engagements aren’t the only activities keeping Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, busy these days. A source previously told Us Weekly the pair are in a “race against time” to get their new home at Frogmore Cottage — on Queen Elizabeth’s 35-acre, countryside Windsor estate — ready for their new addition. Even though contractors are working “around the clock” to make sure interior work on the cottage can begin as soon as possible, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “calm” and “happy to go with the flow.”

Meghan might be leading the charge on the renovation plans, as another source recently told Us the Suits alum “has a lot of control in her relationship” with Harry, whom she married in May 2018. “Not in a negative way,” the source added. “But she can definitely call many of the shots — and not just when she’s pregnant.”

As she awaits the arrival of Baby Sussex, Meghan has been working with a doula both at Oxfordshire and Kensington Palace, an insider told Us. “Meghan is focused on calm and positive energy around the birth — she’s a big believer in that,” the insider explained.

