Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation responded after it was labeled as “delinquent” by the California Department of Justice for unpaid fees.

“We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 14. “Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing.”

Earlier this week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta deemed Archewell “delinquent” in an official letter because the organization did not submit its registration fees and annual reports on time.

“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds,” the letter read. “The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.”

Us Weekly understands, however, that Archewell’s state filing, renewal and fees were sent and delivered to the attorney general’s office via tracked mail and received on time. The organization’s tax filings were also submitted in full in accordance with all regulations in December 2023.

Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, launched Archewell in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. “Our mission is simple: show up, do good,” reads a description of the nonprofit organization on the Archewell website. “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities — local and global — through acts of service and compassion.”

The delinquency notice came as the couple traveled to Nigeria for their first official tour of the country. The trip marks the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which Harry cofounded to honor wounded military veterans.

Before jetting off to Nigeria, Harry visited his hometown of London, but he didn’t see his father, King Charles III. A spokesperson for Harry said that Charles’ schedule was too packed for a visit.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” the rep told Us on May 7.

Harry and Charles, 75, reunited earlier this year after the monarch publicly disclosed that he’d been diagnosed with cancer. Following the news, the Duke of Sussex flew to England for a quick visit with his dad.

“I love my family,” Harry told Good Morning America in February. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”