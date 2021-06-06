Making a statement. When announcing the birth of their daughter, Lili, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure to note that they’ll be taking a break from Archewell.

At the bottom of the post shared via Archewell’s website announcing Lili’s arrival on June 4, the couple added, “While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site.”

The Duke of Sussex, 36, and Suits alum, 39, have concentrated their charity efforts on Archewell since announcing their exit from the royal family in January 2020. The organization houses their nonprofit foundation as well as Archewell Productions, their film and TV production company, and Archewell Audio, their podcast production outlet.

The couple also suggested donations to four other charities they support in lieu of presents for the new baby.

“For those inquiring on sending gifts, we would ask that you support or learn more about these organizations working for women and girls: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation,” the pair said in their statement.

Girls Inc. is a New York City–based organization that works in partnership with schools to help girls “navigate gender, economic and social barriers, and grow up healthy, educated and independent.”

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex hosted a virtual forum in partnership with the group and the National Women’s Law Center. The event featured teen activists who shared their thoughts on future and their struggles during the coronavirus pandemic, among other things.

Another charity on their list, Harvest Home, is a Los Angeles–based organization that provides shelter for unhoused pregnant women and their babies. In May, the Sussexes made a donation of diapers, cleaning supplies and other items for Mother’s Day.

“As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting,” Markle said in a statement at the time. “These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values.”

Based in Mumbai, India, the Myna Mahila Foundation promotes increased employment opportunities for women and raises awareness about menstrual hygiene management. CAMFED, meanwhile, is dedicated to promoting education for young girls in Africa.

Last year, Harry and Meghan donated $130,000 to CAMFED in celebration of their birthdays, matching the donations of their fanbase. “No better way to celebrate what really matters,” the pair said in a statement in September. “Thank you to everyone who donated!”