Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s summer of travel continues! The royal couple spent five days at Castle of Mey in Caithness, Scotland, with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

According to one source, the August getaway marked the 33-year-old prince and Meghan’s first visit to the castle, a spot that Charles, 69, and Camilla, 71, both “love.”

“Charles and Camilla care deeply for Harry and Meghan, and with all that has been going on with Meghan’s family, they wanted to get them out of the city and to the coast of Scotland,” the source explains.

After skipping out on Harry and Meghan’s May nuptials, the 37-year-old Suits alum’s father, Thomas Markle, has made numerous remarks slamming the British royal family. Most recently, he called his daughter’s in-laws “cult-like — like Scientology” and like “the Stepford family” during an interview with U.K.’s The Sun newspaper on Friday, August 17.

Amid the ongoing drama, the source says that Harry and Meghan returned to London “feeling restored” after their Scotland trip.

“It’s beautiful at the castle, with amazing views of Orkney Islands,” the source adds. “It was five days of time outdoors, long walks, good food and quality family time.”

News of the Harry and Meghan’s family getaway comes the day after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the twosome also vacationed at George and Amal Clooney’s house in Lake Como this month. A source told Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent three nights with the Oscar winner, 57, and the criminal defense lawyer, 40, after flying to Como, Italy on Thursday, August 16.

“The Clooneys had personally invited Meghan and Harry to their home at the beginning of the summer with an open invitation,” a source told Us on Monday, August 20. “George and Amal were so happy to host Meghan and Harry. Harry and George have a special bond and friendship.”

The royal duo also met George and Amal’s 14-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, during their visit to the lake.

Outside of their other trips and travel, Harry and Meghan have been based at their Oxfordshire house all month.

