A royal trip to the lake! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan spent the weekend at George and Amal Clooney’s house in Lake Como, a source confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

“The Clooneys had personally invited Meghan and Harry to their home at the beginning of the summer with an open invitation,” the source tells Us, noting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed for three nights after flying to Como, Italy on Thursday, August 16. “George and Amal were so happy to host Meghan and Harry. Harry and George have a special bond and friendship.”

Back in May, George, 57, and Amal, 40, attended Harry and Meghan’s nuptials at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. A source told Us at the time that the actor hopped behind the bar at the couple’s evening reception at Frogmore House on May 19, serving guests Casamigos, the tequila brand that he cofounded.

The first source adds that Harry and Meghan’s trip to the lake was the first time that they met George and Amal’s 14-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

“They spent the entire weekend at their home and enjoyed the privacy and security the Clooneys had for them there,” the source explains, adding that the royal couple have previously been “spending most of their summer in their Oxfordshire home.”

While it’s unclear if George and Amal have visited Harry, 33, and Meghan, 37, at their summer home, another famous duo did recently stop by — Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

An insider told Us Weekly on July 27 that the “Jealous” crooner, 25, and the Quantico alum, 36, visited the royals’ country home the same week that Jonas popped the question to Chopra, who also attended the royal wedding earlier this year.

