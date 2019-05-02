It’s a royal celebration! While Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan await the arrival of their first child, the doting aunt and uncle honored their niece, Princess Charlotte, on her 4th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Charlotte! 🎂🎈Lots of love, H and M xo,” a comment from the couple’s official Sussex Instagram page read underneath a new photo of the little girl posted to Kensington Palace’s page on Thursday, May 2. (Three pictures of Charlotte — taken by her mom, Duchess Kate — were revealed hours earlier. Meghan and Harry previously sent well wishes to Prince Louis on his first birthday just last week.)

The day prior to the sweet message to Charlotte, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, made headlines when they unfollowed the Instagram page belonging to Prince William and Kate, however, they explained it was for a good cause.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK,” Meghan and Harry wrote alongside a collage of empowering pictures. “To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection — to not just hear each other, but to listen.”

Meanwhile, the former military pilot and the Suits alum — who wed in May 2018 — are patiently waiting to welcome their newborn. A hint at Meghan’s due date was seemingly revealed on Wednesday, May 1, when news of Harry’s next trip was announced.

“Prince Harry will visit The Netherlands on May 8 and 9 (unless Baby Sussex arrives that late!). While there he will undertake an engagement in Amsterdam (details TBA) and then travel to The Hague to launch the one year countdown to @WeAreInvictus Games The Hague 2020,” royal commentator Omid Scobie tweeted. “It’s worth noting that this @invictusGamesNL trip has been in the works since last year. And if Harry has to go away for one night just after the birth, Meghan has mom Doria by her side (and other visitors soon-to-be en route!).”

Last month, the couple shared that their plans are to remain mum on the birth.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The duke and duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

