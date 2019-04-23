Doting aunt and uncle! Prince Harry and pregnant Duchess Meghan sent a sweet message to Prince Louis on his first birthday as they await the arrival of their first child together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who recently unveiled their official Instagram account — took to the comments section of Kensington Royal’s post to share their well wishes on Tuesday, April 23.

“Happy Birthday Louis!” Harry, 34, and Meghan 37, wrote underneath the newest photos of the little one taken by his mom, Duchess Kate, in honor of his special day. “Sending lots of love from both of us 🎂🎈xo.”

The couple’s shout-out to their nephew came hours after feud speculation between Harry and his brother, Prince William began to resurface. After the siblings were spotted walking into an Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel separately, rumors swirled about a potential rift.

However, in a video posted to a fan account from inside the chapel, the former military pilot could be seen making William, 36, and sister-in-law Kate, 37, laugh during Mass as he leaned over and whispered something to the pair.

The former Suits star, for her part, was not in attendance for the holiday service as she is set to give birth any day now. Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, recently arrived in London from Los Angeles as the royal baby watch begins.

Though many have speculated that Meghan has already given birth, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter shared on Monday, April 15, that it is not true.

“If you believe that [she had her baby], you’d believe anything,” the On Duty With the Queen author, 79, said during an interview with Today Extra. “It’s really a case of keeping the royal rumor mill going — a good story sells a newspaper but, quite frankly, there isn’t any substance to it.”

Arbiter added: “We’ll know in due course when the baby is born. Harry and Meghan made it very clear the birth is going to be private. There aren’t going to be any advance notices and they will release any details once they’ve had time to bond with the baby. … The birth will come as they said, in late April, early May, and we just need to hold our horses until then.”

Harry and Meghan — who wed in May 2018 and announced the news of their growing brood five months later — have also shared their plans to keep mum on the arrival of their newborn.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” Kensington Palace said in a statement earlier this month. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The duke and duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

William and Kate also share Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

