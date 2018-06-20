His big day! Prince William and Duchess Kate have announced that their third child, Prince Louis, will be christened next month.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace, London,” Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, June 20. “Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.”

Welby also presided over Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s royal wedding at Windsor Castle a month ago on May 19.

Prince Louis has stayed away from the public eye since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with him at St. Mary’s Hospital in London just hours after Kate gave birth on April 23. They would wait three more days to reveal that they named him Louis Arthur Charles.

Prince Louis has yet to appear at any royal engagements — including the wedding of his uncle and new aunt. His older siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, however, have stolen the show on several occasions.

“Charlotte is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with,” an insider previously told Us Weekly. “She’s taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won’t leave baby Louis’ side.”

On her relationship with George, the source added: “Charlotte is just like him. They have a great bond, and a similar connection is growing between Charlotte and Louis.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!