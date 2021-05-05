Prince William and Duchess Kate Launch Their Official YouTube Channel

Vlogging for the people! Prince William and Duchess Kate announced they started a YouTube Channel: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Be careful what you say now, because these guys, they’re filming everything,” William, 38, joked in the channel’s 25-second teaser trailer, which was released on Wednesday, May 5.

“I know!” Kate, 39, replied. The teaser then showed a supercut of the couple going about their everyday lives and royal duties.

“Welcome and subscribe!” they wrote in the video’s caption. On Instagram, they linked to the channel, writing, “Better late than never – we’re now on @YouTube 🎥.”

The pair’s pivot to the video platform is likely one of many ways Prince William is planning to “modernize” the monarchy when he becomes king.

“William is already thinking about the future of the Monarchy and the changes he’ll make,” a source revealed exclusively in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “While he respects protocol, he plans to modernize some aspects and is making it his mission to be more relatable than previous generations.”

Although plenty of unofficial royal family YouTube channels exist, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official channel is the first of its kind. Along with their teaser video, the couple provided several playlists to get viewers caught up on their life. Categories included “mental health,” “early years” and “engagements.”

Last week, William and Kate celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in London on April 29, 2011, and now share three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” they wrote via Instagram to mark the milestone. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C.”

In the corresponding video — which is now sure to be one of many showcasing the royal pair’s life — the family explored the English countryside. The children ran around while the duke and duchess enjoyed each other’s company.

“William accepts that being in the spotlight is part of the job, and is fine with it,” the insider told Us. “He takes his future role as King and seriously and sees it as a great honor and privilege to be in his position. The Monarchy and his family will always come first.”