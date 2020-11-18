A lesson in modern history. Prince William and Duchess Kate have set aside time to speak to their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, about the COVID-19 crisis that has ravaged the world.

“William and Kate have made them aware of the amount of effort the doctors and nurses are making during the pandemic, the importance of their jobs and that they’re risking their lives to help others,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also told the young prince and princess about their own charitable efforts and “the importance of giving back” amid the pandemic, according to the source.

“Despite only being 7 and 5, George and Charlotte want to get involved in their parents’ charity work,” the source tells Us. “Right now, William and Kate prefer to keep the kids out of the spotlight for the most part, but they do listen to their little opinions about helping others and are teaching them to express themselves openly.”

The novel coronavirus has hit close to home twice for the British royal family. William’s father, Prince Charles, tested positive in late March, though he only had mild symptoms and continued to work while isolated at home. William, 38, was then diagnosed with the virus in early April, but the news did not come out until earlier this month.

“William insisted on keeping this low-key,” a source exclusively told Us on November 4. “Only a handful of family members, senior royal staff and close friends knew about it at the time.”

The duke, who also shares 2-year-old son Prince Louis with Kate, 38, quarantined at Anmer Hall, the couple’s country home in Norfolk, England.

“He followed all the necessary self-isolation regulations, refused to let it get him down and even managed to work whilst recovering at home in a sectioned-off area,” the source added. “There were rough moments, of course, and William learned firsthand how awful this virus is and how seriously it needs to be taken.”

William has since resumed royal duties. While attending the Fire Fighter Charity’s Spirit of Fire Awards on November 4, he noted that the pandemic has “presented a unique challenge for all emergency responders” and praised their “extraordinary” work.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.